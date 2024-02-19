UAE weather: Hazy and cloudy day ahead in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The event will take place from February 19 to 25
UAE residents will experience a fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Monday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be dusty sometimes, and low clouds will appear Eastward and Northward.
There will be a slight decrease in temperatures, especially over internal areas. Most parts of the country will witness a hazy day ahead. Temperatures are expected to soar to around 30℃ in Al Fujairah while hovering at 24℃ and 25℃ degrees in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The Met Department forecasts it will be humid over some internal areas by night and Tuesday morning. Moderate to fresh winds, and strong, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
