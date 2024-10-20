UAE weather: Foggy conditions in some areas; humidity expected at night

Foggy weather conditions are forecast in some coastal and internal parts of the UAE on Sunday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions will turn humid at night and Monday morning, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during daytime.

Humidity level will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy with a possibility of convective clouds formation in eastern and southern areas.

Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 17°C in mountainous areas and reach a high of 39°C in internal regions. They will reach a high of 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.