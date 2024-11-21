UAE weather: Fog alert issued for some areas; drivers urged to take extra precaution

Residents across the country can expect partly cloudy weather conditions, with a thicker cover expected in the east by afternoon
KT Photo: File
Red and yellow alerts were raised in some suburban areas of Abu Dhabi over foggy conditions on Thursday morning.
The fog warning, issued for Al Dhafra region, was put in place at 6.45am and would remain in place until 9.30am. Those driving out in the morning are urged to be extra careful as they are expected to encounter poor visibility, the Met department said.
Here's a map of the affected areas:
Overall, residents across the country can expect partly cloudy weather conditions, with a thicker cover expected in the east by afternoon, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid at night until Friday morning, with a chance of fog forming over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, with speeds reaching 30kmph.
Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.