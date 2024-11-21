UAE weather: Fog alert issued for some areas; drivers urged to take extra precaution

KT Photo: File

Red and yellow alerts were raised in some suburban areas of Abu Dhabi over foggy conditions on Thursday morning.

The fog warning, issued for Al Dhafra region, was put in place at 6.45am and would remain in place until 9.30am. Those driving out in the morning are urged to be extra careful as they are expected to encounter poor visibility, the Met department said.

Here's a map of the affected areas: