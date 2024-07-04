E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy with blowing dust and sand in some areas

The temperatures in the country are expected to reach a maximum of 46°C

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:54 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts Thursday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional blowing dust and sand, particularly affecting the internal and eastern areas.

Residents could expect light to moderate winds, which may become fresh to strong at times, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while in the Oman Sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate, potentially becoming rough by late night.


The temperatures in the country are expected to reach a maximum of 46°C in Gasyoura, while Abu Dhabi will see highs of 40°C and Dubai will experience temperatures up to 41°C. Humidity levels in the morning will be significant in some coastal areas, reaching up to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 70 per cent in Dubai.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE