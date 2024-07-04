UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy with blowing dust and sand in some areas

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:54 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts Thursday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional blowing dust and sand, particularly affecting the internal and eastern areas.

Residents could expect light to moderate winds, which may become fresh to strong at times, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while in the Oman Sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate, potentially becoming rough by late night.