UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times

The Truck Rest Stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, restaurants, maintenance workshops, and rest areas for drivers
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Monday to be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times. The Met Department forecasts some clouds appearing in the eastern and western regions in the afternoon.
There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly and Northwesterly winds, brisk at times, causing dust. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 17:44, the second tide at 04:42, the first tide at 10:43, and the second tide at 23:12.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 13:30, the second tide at 02:13, the first tide at 20:21, and the second tide at 07:22.
The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 40°C with a minimum of 33°C. In Dubai, the maximum temperature will be 41°C and a minimum of 34°C. The humidity will range from between 75% to 60%.
The Truck Rest Stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, restaurants, maintenance workshops, and rest areas for drivers
The social networking site’s decision comes after Elon Musk said the company’s cash flow remains negative
A KT reader asks for guidance on the law after his former employer refuses to give an experience letter
It is part of Arab hospitality and culture and Emiratis, in particular, hold a fondness for the fruit, often referring to tropical almonds as 'baytham'
It is good to learn some tips and tricks from them on how to survive the harsh desert heat
It was a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers, says minister
A message of sympathy was also sent to Qatar's Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
The tournament was part of Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative