UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will be around 40°C, while in Dubai, the mercury will be around 41°C

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Monday to be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times. The Met Department forecasts some clouds appearing in the eastern and western regions in the afternoon.

There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly and Northwesterly winds, brisk at times, causing dust. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 17:44, the second tide at 04:42, the first tide at 10:43, and the second tide at 23:12.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 13:30, the second tide at 02:13, the first tide at 20:21, and the second tide at 07:22.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 40°C with a minimum of 33°C. In Dubai, the maximum temperature will be 41°C and a minimum of 34°C. The humidity will range from between 75% to 60%.