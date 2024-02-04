UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday

A Federal National Council member has proposed to allow working mothers with children below the age of 10 to have flexible working hours
After recording an icy 4.2ºC on Saturday morning, UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the day will see light to moderate winds, which will be fresh to strong, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.
The weather department cautions anyone venturing into the sea that it will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
It's been a rainy week with six out of seven emirates experiencing scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Residents have been making the most of the chilly weather in the country by heading to winter markets and night beaches, and indulging in outdoor activities.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
A Federal National Council member has proposed to allow working mothers with children below the age of 10 to have flexible working hours
The quake took place in Umm Al Quwain at 9.10pm last night
Last year, the Dubai Police women’s team participated for the first-time as the only all-female squad, competing against 55 teams
At the festival, a Philippines-based organisation is demonstrating how discarded plastic bottles can be turned into low-cost light tubes
The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations
More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the initiative celebrating philanthropists
asked over 3,100 people about whether UAE firms should allow all women with young children to work from home full-time
The honorees will be recognised during a ceremony at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi on February 5