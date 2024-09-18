UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; fog likely by night

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions to continue today. By afternoon, convective clouds may appear towards the east.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially towards the west. Humidity levels can go up to 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, while it may be as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.