UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; dust to blow

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:16 AM

Today, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast. Convective clouds may form eastward over the mountains by afternoon.

Humid conditions can be seen by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Temperatures will range between 33℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and 34℃ and 39℃ in Dubai.

