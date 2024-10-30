UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to dip to 15°C in some areas

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions are expected to get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times over the sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough to moderate by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea. The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts for rough sea in the Arabian Gulf.

Residents have been alerted of expected hazardous weather events and have been warned of being careful when going for outdoor activities.