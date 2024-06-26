E-Paper

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Wednesday

There will be a noticeable decrease in temperatures over coastal areas

Web Desk
Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:30 AM

UAE residents could expect the weather conditions to be fair to partly cloudy on Wednesday (June 26).

However, there will be a noticeable decrease in temperatures over coastal areas. The humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.


The winds are light to moderate, freshening at times during the daytime, which may cause blowing dust. The sea conditions are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Today, temperatures are expected to reach the highs of 47ºC in the Gasyoura, Al Quaa, and Sila areas, while the Mercury will be at a sizzling level of 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai. The humidity index is expected to reach up to 90 per cent in Dubai and 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Heightened temperatures and humid conditions in the UAE have triggered concerns about heat-related illnesses that could pose serious health risks. Extreme heat and humidity may lead to serious health risks, especially in the summer. Dehydration, heatstroke, exhaustion, and skin problems are among the many common health issues we face during hot weather conditions.

Doctors have advised people to take extra precautions during extreme heat conditions and while working outdoors.

To avoid heat exhaustion, people should cease their activity and take a rest the moment they feel unwell during work or any activity. A further benefit comes if the rest is in a shaded area with some passing breeze (from a fan if necessary) and the person takes extra hydration. Misting or spraying with water can also help.

ALSO READ:

