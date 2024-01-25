UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, mercury to hit 31ºC

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 7:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Southeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 to 20 till 30kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

