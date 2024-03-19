UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; humid by night

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands, coastal and some western areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Clouds are expected to appear eastward by afternoon, with humidity expected by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 38ºC in internal areas.

