UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The space travellers engaged with the kids, asking them about their hopes and dreams for the future
The day will be fair to partly cloudy today, the National Centre of Meteorology predicted. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.
Temperatures can go up to 49℃ in internal regions, and as low as 27℃ in the mountains. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 33℃ and 46℃.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In Dubai, temperatures can go as low as 34℃ and reach up to 43℃. Humidity in the country is expected to reach as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, according to the weather department.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The space travellers engaged with the kids, asking them about their hopes and dreams for the future
The evaluation of the heavy driving skills of workers is made easy through the smart application
Medical professionals performed life-saving surgeries for kids who accidentally ingested these items
Among the most used services on the platform are those related to licences under land and maritime transport
Once, after treating a local guy for an injury, Sheikh Zayed said 'he is a good doctor'
The court sentenced them to a month in prison and ordered their deportation
Almost everything is covered by a comprehensive car insurance policy, including theft, complete loss of the vehicle, fire, natural disasters and vandalism
Companies in the Middle East offer more than double the salaries for key IT roles as compared to some European countries