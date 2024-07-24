UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue

If you are a tenant registered with Tawtheeq, then your utility accounts will be set up for you
According to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing dust to blow. Humidity can reach up to 75 per cent in the mountains, islands and coastal areas and up to 65 per cent in the internal areas.
Temperatures may reach up to 47℃ in the internal areas, 44℃ in the islands and coastal areas, and 38℃ in the mountains.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.
