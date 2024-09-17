UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions ahead

The facility will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and from 9am to 11pm on weekends
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Residents can also expect light rain as convective clouds may form towards the east.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures can go as low as 23°C in the mountains and as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures will range between 27°C and 39°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 28°C and 41°C.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow in the country, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The facility will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and from 9am to 11pm on weekends
He also describes the Emirates as a "place where you can invent the future and create it"
During his keynote speech at the first Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, Dr Gargash also underscored the forum’s potential to foster diverse perspectives
Tourists could seek specialised insurance in home country that includes coverage for their specific health issues, say industry experts
Jameela Almasoud aims to advance scientific research, particularly in genetics and cancer biology, and lead global public health initiatives
The ship was crossing the UAE's territorial waters when the medical emergency took place
This Sunday marked Thiruvonam, the tenth day of the countdown to Onam
The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground