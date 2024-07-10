UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy by day; humid by night

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:27 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the weather department. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.

Humidity is expected during the night and Thursday morning over some areas especially westward. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high yesterday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Today, temperatures are expected to go up to 49℃, and could go as low as 26℃ in the internal regions.