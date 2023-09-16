UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead; humid tonight

Pupils enjoy a nearly three-week-long winter break with schools reopening on January 2
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Pupils enjoy a nearly three-week-long winter break with schools reopening on January 2
Ministry urges residents and companies to hire housemaids only from licensed agencies, warning that those who employ workers without permits shall face hefty fines
Besides the spectacles across the city, superstars — including Sting — are coming to the emirate to ring in 2024
The Ministry of Human Resources shared an advisory on social media platform X
Taking photos is strictly prohibited, and residents are advised to avoid the area
Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
Do you remember playing Sega as a kid? That's how it all started for Arshiya Faraghat, too — it's just that she now uses it to pay bills
Dubai Airports recently forecast annual passenger traffic surpassing 2019 figures to reach 86.8 million in 2023