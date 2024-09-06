UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead as temperatures to dip to 22ºC

File photo

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.