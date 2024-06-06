E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair day ahead, temperatures to hit 47ºC

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 75 per cent in Dubai

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:15 AM

The day will be fair in general and clouds will appear Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.


Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 22ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE