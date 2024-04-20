UAE weather: Fair conditions today, temperatures to dip to 14ºC

Though some employers were considerate enough to allow employees to work from home, some have asked staff to report to work now
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall and convective cloud formation over mountains by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 85 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
