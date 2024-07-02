UAE weather: Fair conditions continue; fog, mist likely by night

Local airlines have tied up with local banks which allow residents to pay for their travel costs in instalments
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, especially westward, the weather department forecasted.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to go up to 45℃ in Abu Dhabi, and 44℃ in Dubai. Humidity is expected to range between 10 per cent to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, and 15 per cent to 80 per cent in Dubai.
