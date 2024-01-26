UAE weather: Dusty day ahead; temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas

The firm said it would never ask for personal or financial information via email or any other means
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate, maybe rough at times by Saturday morning in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures are set to drop to 7ºC in internal areas of the UAE, with the highest reaching 31ºC.
ALSO READ:
The firm said it would never ask for personal or financial information via email or any other means
Kenyan expat Catherine Wambui Mwangi underwent a complex surgery that lasted eight hours
New permit allows visitors to travel for an unlimited number of times for two years
Some employees whose applications were stuck earlier confirmed they have been cleared
This year's challenge will showcase world-class tactical teams competing in five main challenges
The innovative equine-assisted therapy included a range of activities, from gentle touching and brushing to leisurely strolls
Sharjah resident drives away a luxury car
Minister announces plans for improved road systems and traffic solutions