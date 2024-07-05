UAE weather: Dusty conditions may hit some areas; clear skies ahead

These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather today, with humidity rising by night, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Those driving, however, are advised to be cautious as dusty conditions may hit some areas, especially in the east. Winds will be light to moderate in general, with speeds ranging from 15-25kmph to 40kmph.
Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be rough in the morning, with waves eventually turning moderate to light waves.
Temperatures may reach a high of 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 39 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
