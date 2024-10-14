UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected; partly cloudy day ahead

Dusty conditions are forecast in the UAE on Monday as light to moderate winds are set to blow and freshen at times.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy sometimes while clouds will appear on some eastern parts and might be convective by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 85 per cent in coastal parts of the country and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

The mercury will rise to a high of 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and 39℃ in Dubai.