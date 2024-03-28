UAE

UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected as 45kmph winds continue today

Temperatures may hit a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius in Dubai and 31 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 7:27 AM

Strong winds of up to 45kmph — which started on Monday — are expected to continue until 8pm today, leading to dusty conditions in some areas.

Overall, however, UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).


Those heading out into the sea are urged to be extra cautious as waves in both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be turbulent.


Temperatures may hit a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius in Dubai and 31 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi.

