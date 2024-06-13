UAE weather: Dust to blow today as temperatures hit 48ºC

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 7:21 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.