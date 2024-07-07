UAE weather: Dust clouds to be seen in some areas today

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:39 AM

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy today with suspended dust especially over coastal and Western areas. The dusty conditions might reduce the horizontal visibility, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted. The suspended dust is from the North of the Arabian Gulf and the West.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas. The humidity could go up to 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and could be as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.