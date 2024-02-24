UAE weather: Dense fog blankets country, red alert issued

KT Photos: Meher Dhanjal

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 7:34 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 8:04 AM

A dense fog has blanketed the country early Saturday morning, after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted lower temperatures and heavy rains for the coming week.

The NCM has issued a red alert across the country, warning residents of a dense fog. The advisory says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times." The area for which the advisory has been issued is highlighted in the map below.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Zayed Road had reduced visibility due to the dense fog today morning. Message boards prompted motorists to "reduce speed" and "use fog lights".

Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers were also engulfed in the fog, as it seemed like clouds descended on the high-rise buildings that populate the area.

Abu Dhabi Police has also issued multiple advisories and has reduced the speed limit on several roads to urge motorists to drive safer.

In today's forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology has said the day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, becoming cloudy by night over some coastal and northern areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. There is a probability of light rainfall on Sunday morning.

Temperatures are set to increase today and could be as high as 30ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 55 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: