UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead

NCM has also issued orange and yellow alerts for rain in some parts of the country

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 7:21 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Rains are expected to continue, with a chance of convective cloud forming over some eastern and western areas.

The current wet spell began with light rains on October 14. In an interview with Khaleej Times, a National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expert had said that the rains have been heavier than usual for this time of the year.

The NCM also issued orange and yellow alerts for rain in some parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to hit 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western regions. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

