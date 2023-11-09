UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead

UAE has also initiated a nationwide humanitarian campaign, Tarahum for Gaza, to gather and distribute relief for Palestinians
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Rains are expected to continue, with a chance of convective cloud forming over some eastern and western areas.
The current wet spell began with light rains on October 14. In an interview with Khaleej Times, a National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expert had said that the rains have been heavier than usual for this time of the year.
The NCM also issued orange and yellow alerts for rain in some parts of the country.
Temperatures are expected to hit 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western regions. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
UAE has also initiated a nationwide humanitarian campaign, Tarahum for Gaza, to gather and distribute relief for Palestinians
The Indian complainant told the authorities that he had parked his car in the basement of his residential building in Rashidiya after returning from work
Ulfat, who has also authored a travelogue, a poetry collection, and a novel, says it was important for him to preserve rich heritage of language
The other two winners were an Indian national in Kuwait and a Kenyan expat in the UAE
Abu Dhabi conference has brought together experts to discuss, debate issues including artificial intelligence, space exploration, sustainability and surrogacy
Alanna Panday, Bollywood actress Ananya's cousin, shares video of the luxury accommodation, complete with infinity pool, 10-seat majlis, movie theatre
Participants will have the chance to apply directly for available opportunities, upgrade careers at this free-to-attend recruitment and skill development event
If the Islamic world accepts this proposal, it has the potential to reshape the traditional method of determining the commencement of a new lunar month