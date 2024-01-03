UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain

The colourful event will take place between January 4 and 7 at City Walk
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of light rain hitting parts of the country, particularly towards the north.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with the probability of mist forming as well.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to 18°C and 20°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The mercury will hit 25°C in the Capital and 26°C in Dubai.
