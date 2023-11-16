UAE weather: Cloudy skies with rain, thunderstorms expected by evening

Residents adopted new routines, brought about lifestyle and sleep habit changes as they took part in the 3-month-long diabetes challenge
UAE residents will experience cloudy skies as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rain and thunderstorms on Thursday evening. Lightning, thunder, and rainfall are expected over the country’s eastern, northern, and coastal areas.
The weather forecast indicates a mix of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions intermittently, accompanied by the development of convective clouds leading to rainfall in scattered areas.
During this period, temperatures are expected to decline. This development comes after NCM issued a 4-day rain alert for the country, stating from Wednesday, November 15.
For Thursday, winds are forecasted to be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh to strong. Clouds may cause blowing dust and sand, affecting horizontal visibility. The sea conditions are anticipated to range from moderate to occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea is expected to experience slight to moderate waves.
Temperatures are set to reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the emirates seeing lows of 22°C.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 35.7°C in Al Ruwais (Al Dhafra Rejon) at 14:00 UAE Local time.
