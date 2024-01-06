UAE

UAE weather: Cloudy skies; humid night ahead

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 25°C today

by

Web Desk
KT Photo: Shihab (for illustrative purpose only)
Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the coasts, especially eastward. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 25°C. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 18°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Web Desk

