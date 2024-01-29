UAE weather: Cloudy day ahead; temperature to drop to 15°C

Equipped for a range of medical needs, the hospital boasts dedicated operating rooms for general, paediatric, and vascular surgeries
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Skies are expected to get cloudy over islands and some western areas by afternoon.
Temperatures will range between 21°C and 25°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 22°C and 26°C in Dubai. Mountainous regions may see the mercury drop to 15°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
