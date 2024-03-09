UAE

UAE weather: Clear to partly cloudy, chance of rainfall tomorrow

Temperatures will rise, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog

Wam

Web Desk
KT photo: Neeraj Murali
Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 9:42 PM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather on Sunday, March 10, to be generally clear to partly cloudy, occasionally cloudy in some areas with a chance of rainfall eastward and southward during the day.

Temperatures will rise, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, moving southeast to northeast at speeds ranging from 20 to 40kmph.

Wave conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be light to moderate.

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed different parts of the country. An Orange alert was issued across the country as thunderstorm intensified.

Several events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

