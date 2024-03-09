UAE weather: Clear to partly cloudy, chance of rainfall tomorrow

Passholders can tailor their experience with three options that suit different trip lengths and budgets
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather on Sunday, March 10, to be generally clear to partly cloudy, occasionally cloudy in some areas with a chance of rainfall eastward and southward during the day.
Temperatures will rise, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, moving southeast to northeast at speeds ranging from 20 to 40kmph.
Wave conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be light to moderate.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed different parts of the country. An Orange alert was issued across the country as thunderstorm intensified.
Several events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.
ALSO READ:
Passholders can tailor their experience with three options that suit different trip lengths and budgets
The special prayer ceremony and rituals to mark the festival of Mahashivratri are being performed by priests as scheduled on Friday
Earlier, authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions
Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of unstable weather
Finding trusted individuals to share frustrations with has helped her pursue career ambitions while ensuring her family thrives
EU launches Cyprus Maritime Corridor to make sure the relief will reach Gazans in need
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10
The educational institution announced that it was going to postpone the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024