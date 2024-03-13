UAE weather: Clear skies expected today

KT file photo

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:16 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:17 AM

Skies will be clear in the UAE today, but may turn partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The night, however, will be humid, with conditions expected to last until Thursday morning. Light mist may form over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the western part of the country.

Winds may be brisk at times, creating dusty conditions in some areas.

In the Arabian Gulf, waves are medium to light, while the Sea of Oman has light to moderate waves, the NCM added.

Temperatures may dip to as low as 13 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 18 degrees Celsius in Dubai. (With inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ: