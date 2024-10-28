UAE weather: Clear skies expected; humid conditions at night

UAE residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear in the far north of the country and they may be convective. Humid conditions are forecast by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. They will freshen and be strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 17°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 36°C in internal areas. They will get a high of 32℃ in Abu Dhabi and 33℃ in Dubai.