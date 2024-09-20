UAE weather: Clear skies ahead; humidity to increase by evening

File photo

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:58 AM Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:59 AM

Expect clear skies and fair weather today — though, in some areas, it could be partly cloudy at times, the Met department said.

Temperatures may hit a high of 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 36 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

It will be humid by evening until Friday morning, with some fog likely to form, according to the weather forecast of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Winds will be light to moderate in speed but may sometimes turn brisk during the day,