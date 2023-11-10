UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to increase

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 7:28 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

Resident can kick off their Friday with the good news of chances of rainfall in parts of the country, especially concentrated over western areas of the UAE, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in some areas of the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the NCM highlighted regions where resident must be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activity.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow throughout the day, freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

For those looking to hit the beach, NCM has put out an alert about the nature of the sea, which is expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

These conditions are set to prevail until 8pm today.

Temperatures are expected to increase today, with the maximum reaching 37ºC and lowest dropping to 20ºC in internal parts of the country. Mountainous regions of the country will see a decline in temperatures, reaching a chilly 12ºC.

