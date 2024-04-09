UAE

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to drop

Light to moderate winds are set to blow throughout the day

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, and medium clouds will continue over scattered areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of light rainfall, especially Westward, with a decrease in temperatures.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 39ºC.

Web Desk

