UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to dip

Weather conditions will be dusty, with a drop in horizontal visibility
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a dip in temperatures, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There might be some convective cloud formation over some areas, especially towards Eastern and Southern areas today, associated with rainfall.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand. This may reduce horizontal visibility.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 42°C in internal areas.
Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous regions.
