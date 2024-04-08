UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in some areas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:16 AM

As many residents across the UAE kick off a long break for Eid, they can expect partly cloudy weather in general, with medium clouds appearing over coastal western areas and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a probability of light rainfall today.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 39ºC.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE