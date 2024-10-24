UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; cloudy skies expected

Residents can expect continued rainfall today over some areas, after tornado-like 'dust devil' storm and lightning hit parts of the UAE yesterday.

As per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, rainfall is expected towards eastern and western areas due to convective cloud formation over these regions. This comes after a previous forecast of expected rain and drop in temperatures over this weekend.

The NCM further predicted the weather on Thursday to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy by night over westward areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 19°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.