UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today afternoon; temperatures to drop to 19°C in some areas

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE, with a chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The rainfall is associated with convective cloud formation in eastward and northward areas by afternoon.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially towards westward regions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.