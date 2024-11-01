UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; yellow alert issued for fog

Some areas in the eastern parts of the country may experience rainfall on Friday, November 1, due some convective cloud formation, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert was also issued by the weather department for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility. The alert is active from 6am to 9am on Friday.

According to a forecast by the weather department, fair to partly cloudy conditions can be expected today.

Photo: X/NCM

While it may rain in some areas, the weather will be humid by night and will continue until Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will reach up to 38ºC in internal areas and could go as low as 15ºC in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country today. Winds could reach up to 35kmph, and will move from southeastern to northeastern direction.