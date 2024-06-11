E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas this afternoon

Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:13 AM

Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM

The weather in UAE on Tuesday (June 11) is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a probability of rainfall over the mountains this afternoon due to the formation of convective clouds in the eastern and southern areas.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather department noted while it may rain, weather will still be hot today with temperatures reaching up to 48ºC in internal areas. The the humidity index will reach up to 80 per cent and 70 per cent in Mezaira and Gasyoura, respectively.


Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country causing dust and sand. On Monday, the NCM issued a yellow warning for dust. The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility brought about by dust and sand until 8pm that day.

Today, the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, same as yesterday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE