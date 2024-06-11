UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas this afternoon

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:13 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM

The weather in UAE on Tuesday (June 11) is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a probability of rainfall over the mountains this afternoon due to the formation of convective clouds in the eastern and southern areas.

The weather department noted while it may rain, weather will still be hot today with temperatures reaching up to 48ºC in internal areas. The the humidity index will reach up to 80 per cent and 70 per cent in Mezaira and Gasyoura, respectively.

Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country causing dust and sand. On Monday, the NCM issued a yellow warning for dust. The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility brought about by dust and sand until 8pm that day.