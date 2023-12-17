UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; temperatures to rise today

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 7:19 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over islands and some coastal areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a chance of light rainfall over these regions, especially towards westward.

Temperatures are expected to increase, with humidity by night and Monday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 10ºC in internal and mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 28ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ: