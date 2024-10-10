Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country

Published: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in the afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The rainfall is associated with some convective cloud formation towards eastward and southward regions of the country.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal regions and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

