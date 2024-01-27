UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; dusty day ahead

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 7:19 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, becoming cloudy over island regions and some areas, specifically coastal and northern areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of rainfall by afternoon in some areas.

Light to moderate wind are set to blow, freshening gradually especially over the sea and causing blowing dust.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 8ºC in internal areas of UAE, with the highest reaching 30ºC.

