UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas, cloud cover to increase as temperatures dip

The attack destroyed the consular section of the embassy, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and several others
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Cloud cover will increase, along with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered, especially Westward and coastal, areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures could be as high as 34ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The attack destroyed the consular section of the embassy, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and several others
The 2016 Range Rover has been bought by billionaire Indian industrialist and avid car collector Yohan Poonawalla, who is mulling bringing it to Dubai to drive it here
850,000 — That is the the number of mangrove trees that Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi has planted along emirate’s coastal areas
Population during the same period last year grew at a slower pace — by 25,489
For Mohab Ehab, a diving instructor at Deep Dive Dubai, one of the toughest parts of Ramadan is having to go without coffee
Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington as Etihad's fourth destination in the US
With this addition, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities
At Dh1.14 trillion, the emirate’s GDP achieved its best performance in the year in terms of value in 10 years