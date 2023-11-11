UAE

UAE weather: Chance of rain; winds to cause blowing dust, sand

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas

by

Web Desk
Photo: KT file/ Shihab
Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 8:14 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of some convective clouds forming over some western areas, bringing rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will range between 22°C and 35°C in Abu Dhabi, and 24°C and 35°C in Dubai.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

